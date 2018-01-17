Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, now TTV…It’s ‘Party’ time in TN politics

Chennai, Jan 17: In Tamil Nadu politics, it seems to be the time of forming new political parties. Just 15 days after actor Rajinikanth announced his decision to launch a political party, actor Kamal Haasan said that he would announce the name of his political party on February 21, the day he begins a state-wide tour.

Latest to announce the formation of new party is dissident All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader and newly-elected MLA, TTV Dhinakaran.

Dhinakaran said that all options are being discussed including the launch of a new party and getting back the two leaves symbol. He further noted that vital decisions to recapture the party and its symbol from wrong people all be taken on the birth anniversary of AIADMK founder and former Tamil Nadu chief minister M G Ramachandran.

Kamal Haasan said today that he would announce the name of the party when he starts a a state-wide tour from his home town Ramanathapuram in Tamil Nadu.

“During the commencement of the journey, I will announce the name of my political party along with the guiding principles we have to follow,” the actor said.

Rajinikanth announcing his political entry had made clear that his party would contest in all assembly seats.

The new parties are coming at a time when Tamil Nadu is witnessing a political void after the death of chief minister and AIADMK supremo Jayalalithaa and retirement of nonagenarian DMK chief M Karunanidhi from active politics.

Meanwhile, Congress as well as BJP are watching the developments closely and may work out strategies try to woo the new parties to their fold.