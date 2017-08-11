Rajinikanth, Kamal Hassan attends DMK's 75th anniversary function.

Chennai, August 11: Tamil super stars, Kamal Hassan and Rajinikanth, has attended the 75th-anniversary celebration of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Thursday in Chennai.

Kamal Hassan who was expected to join the AIADMK government was seated next to the DMK working President MK Stalin along with Thalaivar Rajinikanth was seated along with other prominent dignitaries.

The function was attended by journalists of various dailies and magazines as well as cine stars.

Kamal Hassan TV show Bigg Boss anchor said yesterday that “the AIADMK is giving all its support to the people to send complaints on what was described in the widespread allegation of corruption.

In 1996 “Thalaivar” had asked the people to support the DMK government and not the charismatic opponent late J Jayalalithaa. He declared “even God can’t save Tamil Nadu if Jayalalithaa comes back to power again” a move which he later described as “a mistake and an accident.”