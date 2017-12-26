Rajinikanth, says he will take a decision on entering politics on Dec 31

Chennai, Dec 26: After RK Nagar bypoll, actor Rajinikanth on Tuesday, announced he would be taking a final call on entering politics on December 31.

The ‘style mannan’s ‘ statement comes a day after TTV Dinakaran was able to win with a comfortable majority in the RK Nagar bypolls . The political vacuum left behind after J Jayalalithaa’s death last December is yet to be filled in Tamil Nadu politics and the entry of Rajinikanth could trigger a fresh political alignment.

Particularly, at a time the merged AIADMK faction, of EPS-OPS group, could not make much impact in RK Nagar bypoll.

The weak posturing of the opposition DMK, led by MK Stalin, is another possibility for new entrants in Tamil Nadu politics to make their footprint.

Speaking at a fans’ meet, Rajinikanth said: “I am not new to politics. I got delayed. Entering is equal to victory. I will announce a decision on December 31.”

There have been wide speculations in Tamil Nadu that the superstar would take a plunge into politics very soon.

Rajinikanth’s wife Latha had also said it was her husband’s decision and would accept and respect whatever decision he took.

Fellow actor Kamal Haasan has also hinted he was willing to work with Rajinikanth if the superstar ever decided to enter politics. (inputs from ANI)