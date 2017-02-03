Rajinikanth to enter Tamil Nadu Politics soon?

Chennai, February 3: Superstar Rajinikanth is the most popular actor in Tamil Nadu. His fans really want him to enter politics. There are numerous speculations about hi entry into politics on several occasions. It can be expected that Rajinikanth would have some plans to join politics now, as today he had met certain political leaders in Chennai. The outcome or the decisions if any is not yet publicised.

The speculations have strengthened after the Prime Minister Narendra Modi met him ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. While Rajinikanth has kept silent on the issue and always maintained a safe distance from politics.

Given Rajinikanth’s larger-than-life persona in Tamil film industry, it is easy for him to join a political party, especially in Tamil Nadu. Moreover, after the sudden death of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, Tamil Nadu politics suddenly turned interesting, and the national parties are reportedly keen on pursuing Superstar Rajinikanth as he is the famous celebrity in the state and the people of Tamil Nadu love him. Therefore, many leaders, have directly or indirectly invited Rajini to enter politics.