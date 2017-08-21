Rajinikanth told he would enter politics, claims writer Tamizharuvi Manian

Tiruchirappalli/Tamil Nadu, August 21: Superstar Rajinikanth decided to enter politics, claimed writer and thinker Tamizharuvi Manian.

On addressing a conference, Tamizharuvi Manian said this intending to project Rajinikanth as an alternative force to DMK and AIADMK.

Tamizharuvi Manian stated yesterday that both the Dravidian parties should be removed from Tamil Nadu, as they had spoiled the system of governance in the state. This is the right time for Rajinikanth to enter politics and it will provide a pure and open government, he stressed.

The superstar who is planning to execute the expectations of the people and who shall stand with them should be free from corruption.

According to reports, Tamizharuvi Manian said that Rajinikanth’s decision to enter politics was recently made during a chat. For the last 20 years, people have been saying that he would enter politics. Will you definitely enter politics?” Manian asked the star, to which Rajinikanth replied he had decided to take the plunge.

The superstar said Manian that, “if God orders me to enter politics, I will definitely enter politics.”