Rajinikanth’s ‘2.o’ team shoots at popular Chennai mall

Chennai, May 18: The makers of superstar Rajinikanth-starrer Tamil action thriller “2.o” shot in a popular mall in the city in the early hours of Wednesday, a source said.

“Director Shankar had sought special permission to shoot in Forum Vijaya Mall in Chennai. The team shot between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. earlier this morning (Wednesday). Akshay Kumar and a few character artistes participated in the shoot,” a source from the film’s unit told IANS.

The team plans to wrap up the current schedule over the weekend.

“They had originally planned to shoot with the public. However, they feared being mobbed and, therefore, dropped the plan and instead chose to shoot early morning,” he said.

The team is currently shooting across key locations in the city.

A sequel to Tamil blockbuster “Enthiran”, Lyca-produced “2.o” also stars Amy Jackson and Sudhanshu Pandey.