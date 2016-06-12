Rajinikanth’s ‘Kabali’ audio launched in Chennai

Chennai, June 12 : The soundtrack of superstar Rajinikanth-starrer Tamil action-drama “Kabali” was officially unveiled on Sunday.

The Santhosh Narayanan-composed album features five songs, and of them “Neruppu Da” and “Ulagam Oruvanukka” have become instant chartbusters within a few hours of release.

Featuring voices of a host of young and promising singers, “Kabali” is the first Rajinikanth-starrer in over two decades that doesn’t feature an S.P. Balasubrahmanyam number.

For many years, it has been a tradition as well as a sentiment to make Balasubrahmanyam sing the title track in a Rajinikanth’s film.

However, in “Kabali”, the title track “Ulagam Oruvanukka” features voices of Ananthu, Santhosh Narayanan, Gana Bala and Roshan Jamrock.

The album also features two soulful renditions — “Maya Nadhi” and “Vaanam Parthen” — which are melancholic yet poignant.

The makers had planned to release the second teaser of the film on Sunday. However, the same has been postponed by a few days.

Directed by Pa. Ranjith, “Kabali” features Rajinikanth as a don, and he will be featuring in two different avatars.

The film, which is slated for July 15 release, also features Radhika Apte, Kalaiarasan, Dinesh, Dhansikaa, Kishore and Winston Chao.