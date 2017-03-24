Rajinikanth's visit to Sri Lanka: Fringe group advances protests.

Chennai, March 24: Tamil Nadu’s prevalent performing artist Rajinikanth has gone under the fire of fringe groups in Chennai who have advanced a protest to his visit to Sri Lanka.

Rajinikanth has chose to visit Jaffna in Sri Lanka to go to an occasion on April 9 where 150 free homes, built by Gnanam Foundation, will be presented to Sri Lankan Tamils.

This occasion is being organised by Lyca Productions, which is likewise creating the star’s next discharge, 2.0. Best Sri Lankan legislators are relied upon to go to the occasion.

The fringe group has guaranteed that the Sri Lankan government, with the assistance of Lyca Productions, is endeavouring to “bypass” the sufferings of Sri Lankan Tamils.

“The Sri Lankan govt and Indian govt need to demonstrate the world that they are doing welfare plans for Tamils. This is their political rationale. I ask for Rajinikanth not to visit Jaffna. This is unquestionably against Tamils.,” said a pioneer of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), the gathering that has restricted Rajinikanth’s visit.