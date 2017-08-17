Rajiv Gandhi assassination: Bomb-Making Conspiracy in the Case is Under Supreme Court Radar

New Delhi, August 17: The Supreme Court of India on Thursday sought a detailed report from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) regarding the status of the investigation of the improvised explosive device (IED) used in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

The apex court asked the government about the probe being carried out on this aspect after one of the convicts in the assassination case claimed that this issue has not been properly probed.

A bench of the Supreme Court court, headed by Justice Ranjan Gogoi, is hearing the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case now.

There are seven convicts in the case, namely, Perarivalan, Murugan, Shantan, Robert Pais, Nalini, Jayakumar and Ravichandran.

One of the convict Nalini Sriharan has been lodged in a special prison for women in Tamil Nadu’s Vellore. She was initially awarded death sentence which was later converted to life imprisonment by the Tamil Nadu State Government.

Besides her, four others, including her husband Murugan (Sriharan), were sentenced to death and three others to life term by the Supreme Court for their role in the assassination of the former prime minister on May 21, 1991 at Sriperumbudur by an LTTE suicide bomber.

The death sentence of the other three was commuted by the apex court later citing inordinate delay in disposing of their mercy petitions.

(ANI)