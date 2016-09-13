Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict Perarivalan attacked inside prison

Chennai, Sep 13: A.G. Perarivalan alias Arivu, a life convict in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, was reportedly assaulted by a fellow prison inmate inside the Vellore Central Prison for Men on Tuesday morning.

A senior official of the Prisons Department said that Perarivalan (44), was attacked by Rajesh Khanna, also a life convict in a kidnap and murder case. “Rajesh took a small rusted iron piece that was found in the sand and attacked Perarivalan at about 6.15 a.m.” he said.

The official said Perarivalan sustained “superficial injury” in the attack. “He has sustained a scalp injury, and is being treated at the hospital inside the prison,” he added.

Prison officials are inquiring to ascertain the cause of the attack, he said. “We are conducting inquiry on why the attack took place as the two prisoners are lodged in separate blocks. While Perarivalan is lodged in the high security-1 block, Rajesh is in the high security-2 block.”

Perarivalan has been imprisoned in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case for 25 years.