Rajiv Gandhi assassination: Supreme Court asks Centre’s stand on release of convicts

January 23, 2018 | By :

New Delhi, Jan. 23: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the central government to take a stand on Tamil Nadu government’s proposal to cancel jail sentences of seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

The apex court said the Centre needed to convey “what it wants” and gave three months for the same.

Two years ago, the Jayalalithaa government of Tamil Nadu expressed its intent to release Perarivalan, Murugan, Santhan, Nalini, Robert Pious, Jayakumar and Ravichandran from the jails, as they all had served 24 years in prison.

In April 2016, the Centre had declined the Tamil Nadu government’s proposal to release the seven prisoners. The Ministry of Home Affairs had said the state does not have the authority to release the convicts since the matter is sub-judice.

