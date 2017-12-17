Rajnath hits out at Congress, says its indulging in ‘divide and rule’ in K’taka

Bengaluru (Karnataka), Dec 17: With the assembly elections in Karnataka on the agenda for 2018, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday appealed to the natives to support the formation of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government under the leadership of BS Yeddyurappa.

Addressing a ‘Parivarthan Rally’ here, Rajnath while praising the former chief minister said, “We want to empower Karnataka, and this will be possible when, in two to three months, a BJP government will be formed here. The BJP will contest in the upcoming assembly elections in Karnataka under BS Yeddyurappa Ji’s leadership.”

Accusing the Congress Party and its leadership in the state of indulging in corruption, Rajnath alleged that the grand old party is indulging in ‘divide and rule’ in the state and causing communal disharmony by involving caste and other related factors. He further claimed that scams such as that related to the construction of a steel flyover are being ignited by the Congress.

“Congress government here wants to divide Karnataka community to rule. I received information that even though there is no regulation in the constitution, Muslim community here was befooled with reservation which was later out ruled by the Court,” he said.

Rajnath added, “The government here created such an issue over Tipu Sultan. I do not want to dive deep into history, but I have to ask: Why is there no celebration for Kempegowda, Kittur Rani Chennamma or Sir M. Visvesvaraya? Why only Tipu Sultan?”

Congratulating the newly-elected president of the party, Rahul Gandhi, Rajnath further accused the Congress of igniting disorder and turmoil in several states, including Kashmir.

“I want to congratulate him (Rahul Gandhi) but also ask- did the fire of communalism, terrorism and naxalism in India erupt due to BJP’s policies? Did fire erupt in Kashmir due to BJP’s policies? If someone formed governments by setting fire, it is Congress. BJP is trying to douse the flame,” claimed Rajnath.

Lashing out at the present state government over the lack of action being taken following the murder of senior journalist Gauri Lankesh, Rajnath assured that if a BJP-led state government is formed, miscreants will not be spared, and laws would be more stringent.

“Paresh Mesta was recently killed. Gauri Lankesh was killed. What is this government doing in these murder cases? I want to assure Karnataka public that when our government is formed, we will probe her death from all angles, and culprits will be punished. We won’t save anyone,” he said.

Lauding the initiatives across various fronts taken under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajnath claimed that India is no longer considered weak, and is now a superpower that nobody can questions.

“If not for the BJP and Prime Minister Modi, the Doklam issue would not have been resolved. China too has understood that diplomatic ties have to be maintained. On the Indo-Pakistan border, our forces are strongly retaliating against attacks, as was seen during the surgical strike last year. We will not fire first, but if someone fires at us, we will not sit back,” claimed Rajnath.

Highlighting the economic reforms undertaken in the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, Rajnath opined that steps such as demonetisation have lead to an intense crackdown on benami properties, shell companies and black money. Further, steps like financial inclusion and strengthening of agriculture have been praised by international agencies such as Moody and others too, he said.

At the rally, Rajnath was accompanied by Yeddyurappa and other party leaders. (ANI)