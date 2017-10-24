Rajnath Singh announces 50 new ITBP posts along Indo-China border, troops to learn Chinese during training

Noida/Delhi, October 24: Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday that government is planning to build 50 more Indo-Tibetan Border Police posts along the India-China border and using technology to ensure the temperature of 20 degrees Celsius in all its high-altitude bases.

It will include construction of 25 border roads in Arunachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, special lightweight winter clothing for troops deployed above 9,000 feet, an enhanced fleet of snow scooters to guard the high-altitude areas.

Rajnath Singh said that we are improving the operational and infrastructure capabilities. We got a proposal to build 50 new border posts for the force and we are working on it. Presently, there are 176 border posts along the India-China border.

The government is considering to use technology in order to ensure that a temperature of at least 20 degrees Celsius is maintained in all high-altitude Indo-Tibetan Border Police posts that can bear the pressure of snow blizzards and sub-zero climate.

The main aim of this move is to ensure that forward border posts are not deserted during extreme snow and cold. Rajnath Singh said that We have created a model border post in Ladakh where a temperature of 20 degrees Celsius can be maintained. We will be further creating more such border posts in Sikkim and the eastern sector of this border.

Rajnath Singh said that the facilities that were given in housing and infrastructure with the 1962-raised force, he was not satisfied and was seriously working to improve these areas. So, 35 old border posts of the force in very high-altitude areas are being upgraded as composite units.

Rajnath Singh further mentioned that We are working forward to enhance road, mobile and satellite connectivity in the border areas for the Indo-Tibetan Border Police. He asked the Indo-Tibetan Border Police troops to ensure and build good relations with border dwellers as they are strategic assets of the country and important stakeholders in keeping the borders safe.

While keeping in mind about the recent standoffs between the Indian and Chinese troops, Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel are now learning Chinese during their basic training. Rajnath Singh asked Indo-Tibetan Border Police officers to take responsibility for at least one family of personnel killed in the line of duty.

The jawans who have suffered around 50% disability during operations, the ministry is also working to help them through the Bharat Ka Veer benevolent fund. R. K. Pachnanda, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police director general (DG) said the force is nominated as the nodal agency for achieving and channelizing satellite communication for all border-guarding forces in the country.

The proposal of Indo-Tibetan Border Police to hire helicopters for high-altitude border posts was approved by the ministry. Rajnath Singh added that the paramilitary was also enhancing its intelligence setup.