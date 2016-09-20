Rajnath Singh asks BSF to deal with 2nd ceasefire violation ‘suitably’

New Delhi, Sep 20: Home minister Rajnath Singh tells the BSF to deal with the ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Uri, Jammu and Kashmir, ‘suitably’. Pakistan violated the ceasefire in Uri, firing over 20 rounds from small firearms at the Indian post, say news reports.

The National Investigation Agency on Tuesday registered a case to probe the terror attack at the army installation in Uri in Jammu and Kashmir in which 18 soldiers were killed and dozens others injured after four Pakistani militants stormed the base.

The NIA took over the investigation from the Jammu and Kashmir Police, which had registered a case on Sunday, and began probe by collecting evidence available with the army formation at Uri. Besides the arms and ammunition recovery, two mobile sets were recovered from the four terrorists belonging to Jaish-e-Mohammed terror group and two Global Positioning Systems. Official sources said the NIA team, which was now camping at Uri, would collect the DNA samples of the four unidentified terrorists and their pictures would be shown to Jaish cadres lodged in various jails of the state as well as other parts of the country.

Two of the four bodies are charred below the waist, they said. The sources said while one GPS was damaged due to the fire, the other was being examined with the help of technical experts to ascertain the route taken by the terrorists and whether some help was extended to them by any local.

The place where the attack took place is located barely 6 kilometre from the Line of Control. The NIA team would prepare a dossier and may make a formal request to Pakistan once the identity of the four was ascertained, the sources said. Army has also instituted an inquiry into the attack with preliminary investigation suggesting the terrorists had entered the area at least a day before mounting the brazen assault.