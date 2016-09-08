Rajnath Singh calls up Kerala CM over political violence

New Delhi/Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 8:Home Minister Rajnath Singh today conveyed the Centres concern to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over recent political violence in the state, where a BJP office was attacked on Tuesday, and asked him to take necessary action in this regard.

During a telephonic conversation, Singh discussed with Vijayan the incidents of political violence and the Chief Minister assured the Home Minister of effective action, officials said in Delhi.

Speaking to reporters in Thiruvananthapuram, BJP state president Kummanam Rajasekharan claimed Singh told the state government that the Centre “would not remain a mute spectator” if the state did not take steps to end the frequent attacks, allegedly by CPI(M) cadres, on BJP workers in Kerala.

The Minister has also sought a report on the situation in Kerala from the Union Home Secretary, he said. A delegation of BJP MPs would visit Kerala and submit a report to party leadership. “Both the Centre and the BJP leadership have taken the issue in Kerala very seriously and effective steps to face it have already been initiated,” Rajasekharan said.

A crude bomb was hurled at a BJP office in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday night with the party alleging that ruling CPI(M) workers were behind the attack.

The bombing occurred around midnight shortly after Rajasekharan had left the office for Kozhikode, where preparations are on for the three-day National Executive and Council meeting from September 23 which is being attended by senior party leaders and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Though no one was injured, glass panes of the main entrance door were damaged in the incident. Rajasekharan said BJP National President Amit Shah has been apprised of the situation. “The CPI(M) in the state is not even allowing BJP to conduct political activities freely. This is because CPI(M) is in power and Home portfolio is with Vijayan, also a senior CPI(M) leader,” he alleged.

The BJP leader claimed that the law and order situation was worsening day by day and that the communist party was trying to gain political mileage through violence.

“In no other state we see office of any political party being attacked or ruling party members unleashing violence against their political opponents. But, this is happening in Kerala,” he claimed.

A BJP worker was attacked allegedly by CPI(M) workers in Kannur district last night.

Police also seized two bombs at Pallikunnu in the heart of Kannur, which has been witnessing sporadic clashes between CPI(M) and BJP workers since assembly polls in May this year.