Rajnath Singh to visit Russia, US; to focus on cross border terrorism

New Delhi, Sep 12 : Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will embark on a five-day visit to Russia beginning from September 18.

During his visit, Singh will have bilateral talks with Russian Minister for Internal Affairs Vladimir Kolokoltsev and discuss issues related to Indo-Russia joint anti-terror cooperation.

Cross border terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and growing activities of the Islamic State will also be among the major topics of discussion between the two nations.

After visiting Russia, the home minister will travel to Washington on September 26 for a seven-day visit for the Indo-US Homeland Security Dialogue with his American counterpart Jeh Charles Johnson.

Singh will also raise the issue of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and activities of the IS in India and other South Asian countries.