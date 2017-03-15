Rajnath Singh’s security staffs does a recce of UP CM’s house

Lucknow, March 15: OK, then… Home minister Rajnath Singh’s staff does a recce at the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister’s official residence.

The news channel CNN News18 says security staff has visited the house. Rajnath Singh is the number one-star for the Chief Minister post and is among the party’s most senior leaders from Uttar Pradesh.

It is Said that purpose of the visit of the security staffs was to conduct reconnaissance and review the security situation.

Though, nothing has been finalized by Bharatiya Janata Party top brass, this development may well have suggested that who will be the 21st Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. Rajnath Singh, however, has maintained that he is satisfied with his Home Ministry.

The names of several probable, including Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who had led the Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state in the past, were doing the rounds at the Uttar Pradesh party office.

Though Rajnath Singh, 65, is still regarded as a good choice for the key post given his vast experience and popularity, he appears opposed to shifting back to the state politics.

Moreover, with Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar having moved over to Goa, Prime Minister Narendra Modi may not want to lose another senior member and a strong man of his cabinet.

‘Ram, Ram’, was Rajnath Singh’s response to a journalist’s query as to whether he was a contender for the chief minister’s post, remark that many interpreted as showing his unwillingness to return to Uttar Pradesh politics.

Another name doing the rounds is that of Manoj Sinha, 57, the minister of state for Railways. An upper caste Bhumihar, he belongs to Poorvanchal, the area which is in the focus of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Prime Minister Narendra Modis Varanasi constituency is also part of Poorvanchal.

Reports also say that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present at the swearing-in ceremony which will be held on Friday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has won the biggest electoral prize of India’s politically most important state. With over 80 % votes, it’s the biggest result for a party since 1977.