Rajnikanth’s Kabali gets ready for its first TV premiere

Chennai,Oct15:Rajinikanth’s Kabali set for its first premiere on TV.PR Handout

Rajinikanth’s Kabali is marching towards its 100-day run in theatres. The movie will reach this feat during the Deepavali festival by the end of this month. Even though the movie is still being screened in some of the theatres in Tamil Nadu, the multilingual flick is ready for its first TV premiere.

Reports say that Kabali will be aired on popular Malayalam television channel Asianet on the occasion of Deepavali festival. Although the exact date of its airing is not revealed yet, it is said that the Tamil movie will be telecast on 30 October.

Rajinikanth has a huge fan following in Kerala as it became evident after Kabali made a record-breaking collection in God’s Own Country. Now, the industry insiders are expecting the movie to garner record TRPs for Asianet.

Kabali is a revenge drama in which Rajinikanth has played the role of a gangster. He has paired up with Radhika Apte in the movie, which is written and directed by Pa Ranjith and produced by Kalaippuli S Thanu on the banner of V Creations.

Made with the budget of Rs 100 crore, the movie was also released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi languages. The movie grossed Rs. 87.5 crore from its three versions to become the biggest Indian opener. Although the film received mixed reviews, it went on to reportedly make over Rs 300 crore at the global box office.

The interesting part of the story is that Kabali grossed over Rs 100 crore alone in the overseas market. It did well in the United States, Malaysia and the UK.