Rajnikanth’s Robot 2.0 first look surprises everyone

Chennai.NovThe wait for Rajinikanth’s 2.0 first look is finally over. The makers launched the first glimpse of Akshay Kumar as the paranoid scientist on Sunday evening and took social media by storm. Akshay stars as antagonist Dr Richard, who becomes eccentric after an experiment gone wrong. With feathers and darkened claws, Akshay’s character has the burning eyes of a tiger and dark stripes on the forehead. Meanwhile, Lyca Productions, who backs the film and live streamed the first look launch event, flashed a constant reminder: “The world is not only for humans.” One look at the posters, and we cannot but believe it.

Meanwhile, surprise arrived in the form of Salman Khan at the first look launch of 2.0 in Mumbai apart from superstar Rajinikanth, Amy Jackson and Akshay Kumar. Filmmaker Karan Johar hosted the event on Sunday.

Rajinikanth, Salman Khan, Amy Jackson, Akshay Kumar in Mumbai

Salman Khan and Karan Johar photographed in Mumbai

Recently, Rajinikanth tweeted a teaser poster of the film, which also featured a silhouetted Akshay:

Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty have been roped in for 2.0. Talking about the film’s ambitious action sequences, he told PTI: “Technically, the action in 2.0 is a high level of achievement. I went to the set and what I saw was amazing. I’ve gone through the narration and the previews. Next year most of my time will be invested in creating 2.0.”

Directed by S Shankar, 2.0 also stars Adil Hussain while A R Rahman scores music for the film. 2.0 reportedly records a budget of Rs 350 crore and will release in three languages – Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

Rajinikanth, 65, was last seen in blockbuster Kabali, which was released to immense fanfare in July while Akshay Kumar’s last onscreen venture was Rustom.