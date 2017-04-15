Rajya Rani derailment: Uttar Pradesh cops not ruling out sabotage

Lucknow, April 15: A three-feet portion of the track where eight coaches of the Rajya Rani Express derailed in Rampur today was missing and sabotage angle cannot be ruled out, Uttar Pradesh police said.

K K Chaudhri, Rampur superintendent of police, who visited the accident site, said the track was found broken and some of its portion buried.

“Sabotage cannot be ruled out,” he said when asked about possible reasons behind the accident. A railway source in New Delhi also said the derailment was caused, prima facie, due to the rail fracture.

“Weld was found broken. But the reason of the fracture would be ascertained through investigation only,” the source said.

Chaudhri said an investigation has been initiated and entire fact would come out only after its completion.

The accident occurred two kilometers from Rampur junction and about 100 meters from the Kosi river bridge.

