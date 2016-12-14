Rajya Sabha adopts Rights of Persons with Disabilities Bill 2014

New Delhi, Dec 14: The Rajya Sabha today adopted the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Bill, 2014 moved by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.The House adopted the Bill during Zero Hour after members of various parties spoke on it.

This is considered to be a major development after many days of logjam in the House, with various amendments being taken up by the House.

Earlier, the Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon over the issue of alleged involvement of some leaders of opposition parties in converting black money into white and alleged payment related to a power project in Arunachal Pradesh.

When the house met after four day break today, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan started question hour but the opposition members simultaneously raised issue of alleged role of Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju in release of payments related to hydro power project in Arunanchal Pradesh.

Both the issues rocked the house and Speaker adjourned the house till noon. Prime Minister Narnedra Modi was present in the house