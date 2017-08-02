Rajya Sabha Polls: Gujarat Congress MLAs alleges BJP threatening

Bengaluru (Karnataka), Aug. 02: Congress MLAs from Gujarat on Wednesday alleged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is threatening them.

The allegation came after the IT officials on Wednesday morning raided Karnataka Power Minister D.K. Shivakumar’s residence and at a private resort in Bengaluru where 44 Congress lawmakers from Gujarat are staying.

Gujarat MLA and national spokesperson AICC (All India Congress Committee) Shaktisinh Gohil said, “They are threatening our MLAs. Income Tax (IT) raids are not procedural, look at the timing. They have raided our minister D.K. Shivakumar, who has given shelter to us.”

Speaking to the media here Gohil said, “Our morale has become strong now and our only plan is to vote for Ahmed Patel in Rajya Sabha election on August 8.”

He has also urged Supreme Court to intervene.

“We are afraid, but we will not let democracy die. I urge Supreme Court to intervene,” said Gohil.

“We are not enjoying or partying here if we had to party we would have taken Rs. 15 crore as offered by the BJP,” he added.

Refuting Congress Party’s claim, IT department has denied that its raid at Shivakumar’s residence and a private resort has anything to do with the Gujarat’s Congress MLAs.

The IT department’s clarification came after Congress termed the raids as ‘political witch-hunt’ of the BJP.

