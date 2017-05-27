Rakesh Sarna, managing director and CEO of Taj hotels resigns form his position
Mumbai,May27:Rakesh Sarna, managing director and CEO of The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), which runs Taj group, has resigned from his positions thus consequently, also from his position as director of IHCL. The official statement from the group says the reasons of resignation are personal and that the resignation has been accepted by the board of directors.
Sarna, a former Hyatt Hotel Corporation professional has been a veteran in hospitality industry with over three decades of experience. He joined Taj group in 2014 and had been hailed as the man responsible for turning around the loss-making hospitality business of Tata group into a profitable venture. He was known to be close to former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry and many claimed was handpicked by Mistry to lead company’s revival.