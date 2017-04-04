Rakhi Sawant arrested for comments against Valmiki

New Delhi, April 04: Bollywood starlet turned Politician Rakhi Sawant has been arrested for making objectionable remarks against sage Valmiki, who wrote the mythological Hindu epic Ramayana.

A local court in Ludhiana issued the arrest warrant against Rakhi Sawant on March 9 on the basis of a complaint filed against her for allegedly hurting religious sentiments of the Valmiki community with the comments she made in a program last year, police said on Sunday.

By doing so she has hurt the religious sentiments of a large number of his followers, the complaint said.

Sawant had failed to appear before the court during the last hearing held on March 9 despite the court issuing her repeated summons. The next hearing of the case is scheduled for April 10.

