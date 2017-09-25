Rakhi Sawant reveals: Ram Rahim used viagra, Honeypreet was uncomfortable seeing my intimacy with Gurmeet

New Delhi, September 25: Rakhi Sawant, controversy queen and Bollywood actor, claims that Dera chief took ‘viagra’.

Viagra: It is a description medicine used to treat erectile dysfunction and impotence in men. When a man is sexually aroused or stimulated, the blood flow to the penis can be increased by consuming this tablet which help him to get and sustain the erection.

Sawant told that she saw viagra lying in his room. She added, “I was once invited to the Marriott to meet Ram Rahim by his secretary C P Arora and guess what I saw in Baba’s room? Viagra! What was Viagra doing in a godman’s room? Mera toh dimaag hil gaya (my mind was boggled). I decided that I will expose him one day, so here I am.”

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who has been imprisoned at Rohtak prison for molesting two of his women followers, was examined by Jail doctors who called the self styled godman ‘a sex addict’.

Sawant asserted that she was stunned to see Baba surrounded by girls in skimpy outfits. She added something about Honeypreet, “I have known Gurmeet Ram Rahim and his adopted daughter Honeypreet since last three-and-a-half years and met them on several occasions during this period. I once went inside the ‘Gufa’ (cave) built in the Dera premises. Gurmeet had invited me on his birthday.”

“I realised that Honeypreet was uncomfortable seeing my close proximity with Gurmeet and even feared that I may become her ‘Sautan’ (lover’s wife) by marrying him. I was ignorant about Gurmeet’s exploitation of his female disciples or that he made his male follower impotent,” alleges Sawant.