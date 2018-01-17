Raksha Mantri on Air: Nirmala Sitharaman undertakes sortie in IAF Sukhoi

Jodhpur, Jan 17: Nirmala Sitharaman became the first full-time Defence Minister to fly a Sukhoi 30 MKI of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The Defence Minister undertook a sortie in the Indian Air Force frontline combat jet Sukhoi 30 MKI from the air base in Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

Sitharaman arrived at the Air Force Station at around 11:00 am in the morning.

Dressed in the pilot’s G-suit, the country’s first woman Defence Minister sat in the rear seat behind the pilot.

She is reportedly reviewing the operational preparedness and combat capabilities.

After completion of the sortie, Smt @nsitharaman getting off the formidable Sukhoi-30 MKI fighterjet #RakshaMantrifliesSukhoi pic.twitter.com/MGAA7AyTQb — Raksha Mantri (@DefenceMinIndia) January 17, 2018

Sukoi-30 MKI is a nuclear-capable aircraft which can penetrate deep into enemy territory.

Initially, Sitharaman was given an overview of the role of the frontline IAF base by the Air officer commanding (AOC).

This sortie comes soon after she visited INS Vikramaditya last week to witness the naval operations and maritime prowess of the Indian Navy.