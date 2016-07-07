Rakul Preet Singh replaces Parineeti Chopra in Mahesh Babu’s next

Chennai, July 7 : Actress Rakul Preet Singh has been reportedly brought in as the replacement for Parineeti Chopra following her exit from superstar Mahesh Babu’s yet-untitled next Telugu-Tamil bilingual.

“Parineeti has left the project and the exact reasons are yet unknown. As her replacement, the makers are signing Rakul, who has already done a test shoot. The final negotiations are currently underway,” a source from the film’s unit told IANS.

To be helmed by A.R. Murugadoss, the project is slated to go on floors in August.

The project, which will have music by Harris Jayaraj, will be bankrolled by Tagore Madhu.

To be predominantly shot in Mumbai, the film is reportedly being made on a budget of Rs 90 crore.