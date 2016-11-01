Ram Gopal Varma praises Manoj Bajpayee for his performance in ‘Ouch’

Mumbai, Nov 1: Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has heaped praise on actor Manoj Bajpayee for his performance in “Ouch”.

“One of the most original comedic scenes. Manoj is just fantastic in this Neeraj Pandey’s short film ‘Ouch’,” Varma tweeted on Tuesday about Manoj who will appear in the filmmaker’s upcoming project “Sarkar 3”.

The film, also starring former Miss India Pooja Chopra, is a 15-minute long black comic piece. It revolves around the characters Vinay and Priya who work together. It was screened at Jio MAMI 18th Mumbai Film Festival with Star last month.

–IANS

