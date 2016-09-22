Ram Madhav on Pakistan: Will respond to Uri misadventure at multiple levels

New Delhi, Sep 22: BJP leader Ram Madhav reacts to Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif’s speech at the UNGA in New York and the Uri terror attack, ushering in hope for hawks who want India to respond militarily.

“I am sure the government will take necessary actions and the perpetrators of the Uri attack will not be spared. At a diplomatic level, a befitting response to Pakistan has been given. We will respond to Pakistan on its Uri misadventure at multiple levels. Apart from the diplomatic offensive which we have already launched, the other aspects will also be taken care of.

“Nawaz Sharif (Pakistan PM) with his speech yesterday established everything that India has been saying about him and the government in Pakistan. The Pak PM at the UN was at his pathetic best, he talked not like the Supreme Commander of Pakistan but the Supreme Commander of the Hizbul Mujahideen. The Pakistan PM was openly campaigning for one of his terror commanders, Burhan Wani. It is pathetic to see the Pak PM championing the cause of UN designated terror organisation. Pakistan should be declared a terrorist state,” he said.

Eenam Gambhir, the first secretary in the Permanent Mission of India to the UN, in her speech at the UNGA, minced no words in blaming Pakistan for the terrorism that is prevalent in the region. She said: “What my country and our other neighbours are facing today is Pakistan’s long-standing policy of sponsoring terrorism, the consequences of which have spread well beyond our region.”

She also recalled an ancient seat of learning to draw parallels with the terror machinery present in Pakistan. “The land of Taxila, one of the greatest learning centres of ancient times, is now host to the Ivy League of terrorism. It attracts aspirants and apprentices from all over the world. The effects of its toxic curriculum are felt across the globe,” she said.