Ram Nath Kovind as President shows massive victory for Indian democracy: Bandaru Dattatreya.

New Delhi, July 21: Greetings and wishes have been pouring in for Ram Nath Kovind, who was elected as the fourteenth President of India by grabbing 66% majority of votes. Speaking to ANI, Union Minister Bandaru Dattatreya said that it is a joyous day for everybody. “Belonging to a simple Dalit family and now working as the President his nation, this shows a big victory for our democracy,” he said.

He further added that he is happy that the nation’s “democracy” allows a common man to be elected as the President. “And this shows that our democracy is going stronger. In Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reign the value of democracy is increasing,” he said. Ram Nath Kovind will take oath as 14th President of India on July 25.

As incumbent Pranab Mukherjee’s last day as president is on July 24, therefore the oath ceremony will be held on July 25.

Kovind will be administered oath by the Chief Justice of India Jagdish Singh Khehar in the Central Hall of Parliament. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) nominee on Thursday won the presidential elections by defeating Opposition candidate Meira Kumar. After final round of counting, Kovind got 7,02,044 votes out of a total of 10,69,358 while his opponent and former Lok Sabha speaker Kumar secured 3,67,314 votes. (ANI)