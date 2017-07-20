Ram Nath Kovind declared 14th President of India

New Delhi, July 20: National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) candidate Ram Nath Kovind has been declared as the 14th President of India. Kovind won the Presidential election by a margin of 3,34,730 votes, with the Opposition’s nominee Meira Kumar having been limited to 3,67,314 votes. The presidential election on July 17 saw close to 100 percent polling. A total of 771 members of Parliament and 4,109 legislators were eligible to cast votes.

The two nominees are from the Dalit community and had canvassed hard by visiting states to seek the support of legislators. A lawyer by profession, Kovind has worked extensively in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Kovind has been the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) Scheduled Caste Morcha chief (1998-2002) and the President of the All-India Koli Samaj. He also served as the national spokesperson for the party. The saffron party had even tired of projecting him as an alternative to Mayawati in Uttar Pradesh.

Kovind was enrolled as an advocate in 1971 with the Bar Council of Delhi. He became the Advocate-on-Record of the Supreme Court in 1978 and practised in Delhi High Court and Supreme Court for about 16 years till 1993. He was appointed as the Governor of Bihar on August 8, 2015. He was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh during the two terms of 1994-2000 and 2000-2006.

Kovind served as a member of the board of management of the BR Ambedkar University, Lucknow. He also served as a member of the board of governors of Indian Institute of Management, Kolkata. Kovind also represented India in United Nations (New York) and addressed the UN General Assembly in October, 2002. (ANI)