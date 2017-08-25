Ram Rahim Riots: 11 dead, 130 injured, curfew imposed, hospitals overcrowded

Panchkula, Haryana, August 25: At least 11 people have died and over 200 have sustained injuries in the ongoing riots in Panchkula after the conviction of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

As riots erupted in the region, curfew has been enforced in Mansa, Panchkula, Bathinda, and Ferozepur. Among the dead, most of them are reported to be Dera Sacha Sauda supporters.

Riots have been reported unfolding in Panchkula and nearby areas. Meanwhile, Delhi-NCR has been put on high-alert. Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh supporters also attempt to set Panchkula Income Tax Office on fire.

Media OB vans are being overturned by angry rioters of Dera Sacha Sauda.

More details awaited.