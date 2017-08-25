Ram Rahim Riots: 11 dead, 130 injured, curfew imposed, hospitals overcrowded

August 25, 2017 | By :
Haryana police arrests surgeon responsible for arresting 300 Dera followers

Panchkula, Haryana, August 25: At least 11 people have died and over 200 have sustained injuries in the ongoing riots in Panchkula after the conviction of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

As riots erupted in the region, curfew has been enforced in Mansa, Panchkula, Bathinda, and Ferozepur. Among the dead, most of them are reported to be Dera Sacha Sauda supporters.

Riots have been reported unfolding in Panchkula and nearby areas. Meanwhile, Delhi-NCR has been put on high-alert. Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh supporters also attempt to set Panchkula Income Tax Office on fire.

Media OB vans are being overturned by angry rioters of Dera Sacha Sauda.

More details awaited.

Tags: ,
Related News
Haryana police arrests surgeon responsible for castrating 300 Dera followers
Was Ram Rahim managing parallel economy beyond demonetisation? Plastic currency found near markets of Dera
Dera Headquarters search: Computer, hard disks, cash recovered, forensic team called from Roorkee
Heavy security deployed in Ram Rahim’s Dera Sacha Headquarters in the wake of search operation
Making ‘escape plan’ for Ram Rahim, police issues lookout notice against Honeypreet Insan
Punjab, Haryana back to normal after Ram Rahim riots, reports handed over to Amit Shah: Haryana CM
Top