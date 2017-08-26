Ram Rahim Riots: 340 trains of Punjab, Haryana routes affected

New Delhi, August 26: In wake of the tense situation in Punjab, Haryana and neighbouring area after conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda (DSS) chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in 1999 rape case, a total of 340 trains, in Punjab and Haryana areas, have been cancelled or shortly terminated on Saturday, said the Indian Railways.

“Around 340 trains are affected today, out of which 190 are passengers’ trains and rest are mail express. Other than Palwal and Rewari route, all important trains, going or passing from Punjab and Haryana have been cancelled,” Neeraj Sharma, Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO) Northern Railways told ANI.

Sharma said that a total 650 trains will be affected till August 27, out of which 600 are cancelled and remaining 50 will be short terminated. “We have maintained complete liaison with the state government. Our manager M.C. Chauhan had a word with the Chief Secretaries of Haryana and Punjab, based on the information’s received from their ends we are regulating the movement of the train,” he told ANI.

Following are other updates related to the case:

-District administration and police sealed two ashrams of Dera Sacha Sauda in Haryana’s Kurukshetra.

– Curfew has been imposed in Sangrur, Moga and Patiala district of Punjab. Security stepped up after violent protests by Dera followers in the state.

– Section 144 imposed in Uttarakhand’s Nainital and Noida, Ghaziabad and Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh.

– Baghpat District Magistrate directs all schools in the region to remain closed today in Uttar Pradesh. Schools in Noida and Ghaziabad will also remain close today.

– Delhi Transport Corporation has suspended bus services to NCR due to incidents of arson.

– Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged officials to work round the clock to restore normalcy and provide all possible assistance that is required. He assured to restore normalcy in violence-hit areas.

– Instances of violence are deeply distressing. Strongly condemn violence urge everyone to maintain peace, Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

– Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the state government had made complete arrangements; but the mob was really huge.

– Madhur Verma of Delhi Police confirmed that Dera Sacha Sauda followers tried to create mischief, following which a case has been registered. The police have recovered the CCTV footage, probe is underway.

– Chandigarh DGP Tejinder Singh Luthra confirmed that taking preventive measures, Chandigarh Police detains 81 people.

– Six private commandos of Ram Rahim Singh arrested by Chandigarh Police, weapons and petrol cans seized from them.

– 29 people have lost their lives, and 200 are injured. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar directed doctors for best possible treatment.

– Passengers have been stranded at Bathinda railway station due to curfew imposed in Punjab. (ANI)