Ram Rahim Riots: After 13 deaths, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar assures tough action

Punjab/Haryana, August 23: After five people were reportedly killed in the violence that broke out post the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, Haryana Chief Minister finally broke his silence, saying tough action would be taken against the assailants.

“Briefed @rajnathsingh ji. The situation is being monitored extensively, strict action will be taken against those who try to disrupt peace.”

However, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah has questioned the response of the security forces in combating spiraling violence in parts of Haryana following the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh by a special CBI court in a rape case on Friday.