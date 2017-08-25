Ram Rahim Riots: Dera Sacha supporters creates havoc in Panchkula, Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan

New Delhi, August 25: The followers of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh turned violent soon after when they came to know that their guru was convicted by the CBI court on Friday.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, chief of Dera Sacha Sauda, was found guilty of molesting two of his women followers (sadhvis). Conviction of the case dates back to 1999, though the charges were filed in 2002 after receiving the anonymous letters by two sadhvis alleging molestation. Sentencing regarding the same will take place on 28th August. Gurmeet is now kept under custody. A minimum punishment of seven years and a maximum of ten years is entailed in the sections registered against Gurmeet.

For the past two days, Gurmeet’s followers had made the police personnel to be on their toes. After hearing the conviction, lakhs of followers gathered in Panchkula became violent and turned the area upside down. The crowd, holding sticks and other weapons, took their revenge to the streets. According to media reports, OB (outside broadcasting) vans were burnt and other properties were destroyed.

#RamRahimVerdict: A camera person injured during violent protests in Sirsa, Haryana. pic.twitter.com/9qQjKnHBt9 — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2017

Dera followers set on fire HT correspondent’s two-wheeler in Panchkula after #RamRahimSingh conviction Read: https://t.co/tYH5xLbvWP pic.twitter.com/2ifFODgcBo — Hindustan Times (@htTweets) August 25, 2017

As per media reports many Dera supporters got killed and so many others were injured in the clashes with the police at Panchkula. An emergency meeting has been called by Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar in order to discuss how to control any further havoc.

CBI court is also hearing final arguments on another case against Gurmeet. He has been accused in murdering a journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati in 2002. According to media reports, Ram was killed for being the pioneer in exposing the charges against Gurmeet in his Hindi daily Poora Sachh.

An inmate of the Dera ashram in Sirsa had raised the complaint. The high court, in May 2002, directed the Sirsa district and sessions judge to investigate the matter. The case was later handed over to CBI in September. In December, CBI booked Singh for molesting, criminal intimidation and acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman. The charge-sheet was filed five years later, in July 2007. Trial began in August 2008. The arguments regarding the same were completed last week on August 17. And today, the court has convicted the self styled godman. Sentencing will be on 28th August.

