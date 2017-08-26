Ram Rahim Riots: High level meeting begins at Rajnath Singh’s residence

New Delhi, Aug 26: The meeting at the residence of Home Minister Rajnath Singh is initiated, with respect to the violence created by the Dera Sacha Sauda supporters for the court the verdict against Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, in an alleged rape charge. The Home Secretary, National Security Agency and Information Bureau Chief Rajiv Jian were also present at the meeting.

The other updates related to the case are as follows:

-District administration and police sealed two ashrams of Dera Sacha Sauda in Haryana’s Kurukshetra.

– Curfew has been imposed in Sangrur, Moga and Patiala district of Punjab. Security stepped up after violent protests by Dera followers in the state.

– Section 144 imposed in Uttarakhand’s Nainital and Noida, Ghaziabad and Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh.

– Baghpat District Magistrate directs all schools in the region to remain closed today in Uttar Pradesh. Schools in Noida and Ghaziabad will also remain close today.

– Delhi Transport Corporation has suspended bus services to NCR due to incidents of arson.

– Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged officials to work round the clock to restore normalcy and provide all possible assistance that is required. He assured to restore normalcy in violence-hit areas.

– Instances of violence are deeply distressing. Strongly condemn violence urge everyone to maintain peace, Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

– Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the state government had made complete arrangements; but the mob was really huge.

– Madhur Verma of Delhi Police confirmed that Dera Sacha Sauda followers tried to create mischief, following which a case has been registered. The police have recovered the CCTV footage, probe is underway.

– Chandigarh DGP Tejinder Singh Luthra confirmed that taking preventive measures, Chandigarh Police detains 81 people.

– Six private commandos of Ram Rahim Singh arrested by Chandigarh Police, weapons and petrol cans seized from them.

– 29 people have lost their lives, and 200 are injured. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar directed doctors for best possible treatment.

– Passengers have been stranded at Bathinda railway station due to curfew imposed in Punjab. (ANI)