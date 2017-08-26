Ram Rahim Riots: Ministers say condition under control at Rajnath Singh’s high level meeting

New Delhi, August 26: The high level meeting at Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s resident dispersed, where the issue on the aftermath of Guru Ram Rahim Singh’s verdict that stirred violence in different part of the country was discussed. Addressing the media post meeting, Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi said that the situation in Punjab and Haryana was discussed; where the Haryana Director General of Police (DG) has assured them that the condition is “under control”.

“Punjab and Rajasthan states were reviewed, while the situation in Delhi, Punjab, and Rajasthan has been the same,” Mehrishi said. He further said that the small incidents that took place in Delhi, Punjab and Rajasthan have been taken under control.

Rajiv Mehrishi also said, “It was only in Panchkula and Sirsa that the condition became a little sensitive, due to which the DG is taking precautions and has also given us assurance that the situation from now on will be under control.”

The high-level meeting at Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s residence took place today, in the wake of the verdict against Dera Sacha Sauda (DSS) chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in an alleged rape charge.

Home Secretary, National Security Agency (NSA) and Information Bureau Chief Rajiv Jain were also present at the meeting. (ANI)