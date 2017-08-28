Ram Rahim Verdict: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar calls for emergency meeting of senior state officials, party leaders

Chandigarh/Haryana, August 28: Immediately after Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim was sentenced to ten years of imprisonment by the Special CBI Court of Panchkula, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar called for an emergency meeting at his residence. The meeting will be attended by senior officials of the state including party leaders and ministers.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has appealed for peace and said that the sentence must be accepted by all. “So there is nothing for us to say rather than to say the people to accept the decision. There is total normalcy. Our forces are on their toes. We will not let any untoward incident happen. This sentence must be accepted by the people and peace must prevail,” Singh told ANI.

Ram Rahim, who was held guilty on charges of rape of a female devotee in 1999, was, earlier in the day, sentenced to ten years of imprisonment by the Special CBI Court of Panchkula. The Special CBI judge Jagdeep Singh had allotted 10 minutes each to both sides to put forth their arguments. The prosecution, reportedly, had demanded the maximum punishment for the rape convict.

The Defence had argued that Ram Rahim was a social worker, who had worked for the welfare of people, so the judge should take a lenient view. Just minutes before the pronouncement of the sentence, two cars were reportedly torched by the Dera Sacha Sauda supporters in the Phoolka area of Haryana’s Sirsa.

Ram Rahim was convicted on the charges of rape on Friday (August 25) by the Special CBI Court. The rape case was registered by the CBI in April 2002 against the self-styled godman after allegations of sexual exploitation of two women followers. The then prime minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, had received an anonymous letter from a Dera Sadhvi that she was being raped by Ram Rahim.

Following Ram Rahim’s conviction on Friday, his ‘bhakts’ went on a rampage in Haryana’s Panchkula and Sirsa, demanding justice for their leader and Punjab, Haryana and their neighbouring states have, since, been on the edge. (ANI)