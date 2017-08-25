Ram Rahim Singh flown to unknown location, 2 train coaches burnt in Delhi

Panchkula/Haryana, August 25: The special Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday held Baba Ram Rahim Singh guilty of charges in 15 year old rape case. The court would pronounce the sentence on August 28. According to the media reports, stone pelting and lashes occurred between police and Dera Sacha Sauda supporters in several parts of Punjab.

The 50-year old Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Insaan has been flown to unknown location from the Western Command Headquarters of the Indian Army located in Chandimandir Cantonment area of Panchkula. The Army has been called out on the streets in Panchkula. The supporters of Dera chief assembled in huge numbers before the verdict.

The Army is holding Flag Marches in Panchkula in order to keep the situation under control. Police lobbed tear gas shells, utilized water canons and batons to bring the circumstances under control.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was chargesheeted in 2007. Ram Rahim started his journey from Sirsa to the Central Bureau of Investigation court in Panchkula with a convoy of around 182 cars. In order to deal with security concerns, Punjab and Haryana have made high security arrangements. 97 paramilitary companies have been deployed acorss the two states. Two army units have been called. There were media reports that supporters of Ram Rahim have been stockpiling weapons and petrol bombs. Normal life in many areas in Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh has come to a halt.

Reportedly, 2 train coaches were burnt in the Delhi railway station.

CASE AGAINST RAM RAHIM SINGH

Back in 2002, a sadhvi from Dera wrote an anonymous letter to then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee saying she was raped by the Baba Gurmeet Ram Rahim. Soon after it got reported, the Punjab and Haryana high court took suo motu cognizance of the letter and directed the Central Bureau of India to register a case against the Dera chief. Sadhi who wrote the letter was not the only victim. There were other female followers who were, Sadhvi wrote in the letter, raped by Gurmeet Ram Rahim. After Sadhvi’s revelation, the CBI questioned other sadhvis as well where two of them confirmed the allegations against Ram Rahim. Those two Sadhvis later recorded their statement in the CBI court where they again reiterated the charges. The CBI slapped Section 376 and Section 506 of the Indian Penal Code on Gurmeet Ram Rahim.

MOBILE INTERNET DISCONNECTED

The fear of law and order problem has resulted in authorities in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh to suspend mobile internet services and SMS facility for the next three days. The only mode of communication services will be voice calls in the region. All internet services (2G, 3G, 4G, CDMA and GPRS) have been blocked. This has been done to ensure that mass gatherings which could lead to violence do not take place.

