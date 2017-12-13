Ram Setu is man-made, already known fact, says BJP

New Delhi,Dece 13: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy on Wednesday said the US scientists claim that Ram Setu bridge is man-made is already known.

Swami said it was mentioned in a report by retired directed generals of Geological Survey of India which was presented in front of the Supreme Court.

Speaking to ANI, Swamy said, “The U.S. scientists have come forward to say what we already knew…I have said this in the Supreme Court itself that three retired directed generals from Geological Survey of India gave a report which was placed in the apex court to show that this is man-made”.

A US TV channel in a show has hinted that Ram Setu bridge was not a natural formation, but is man-made.

Are the ancient Hindu myths of a land bridge connecting India and Sri Lanka true? Scientific analysis suggests they are. #WhatonEarth pic.twitter.com/EKcoGzlEET — Science Channel (@ScienceChannel) December 11, 2017

He added that the Director Generals of Geological Survey of India after retirement formed a committee and they had come to a conclusion that Ram Setu is a man-made thing because corals cannot be found in the middle of the ocean.

“The corals are created in the coastal areas. They are not really rocks, as what happens is; fish bones and shells, all fuse over thousands of years and become like a rock and it is done on the edge of the coast where they get water and sunshine in equal measure. These coral rocks are in the middle of the ocean, they do not start from the Indian coast and go to the Sri Lankan coast,” the Congress leader asserted.

He further said there is a Pamban Island, also known as Rameswaram Island, which ends in the middle of the Gulf of Mannar that is where Lord Ram stood and tried to appeal to the ‘Samudra Raja’ who did not listen to him, after which Lord Ram threatened to evaporate all the water so they could walk across.

“These coral rocks couldn’t have come on their own, they must have been brought there. In Valmiki’s Ramayana they describe how the monkey army brought these rocks from there and Hanuman found that they float. When I went there, I also observed that these corals were disengaged from the Ram Setu and were floating but it is known that they are man-made,” Swamy added.

The discovery will be aired on a TV show on the Science Channel called ‘What on Earth’ with the episode called ‘Ancient Land Bridge’.

There is no timing given as to when the show will be aired.

Hindu mythological text in the Ramayana claims that the Ram Setu Bridge was constructed under the guidance of Lord Rama.(ANI)