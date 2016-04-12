Ram temple an issue of faith, not plank for UP polls: BJP

Lucknow, Apr 12: Ram temple is an issue of faith and not a plank for the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls which will be fought on development agenda, the party’s newly appointed state unit chief Keshav Prasad Maurya said today.

“Ram temple is a matter of faith, whether it is constructed through a law, court order or mutual consent, but the party will fight the Assembly election on the issue of development,” he told reporters at the party office here.

The 49-year-old MP from Phulpur in Allahabad said, “Our first target is to rid the state of SP and BSP and win 265- plus seats in the 403-member Assembly.”

Attacking SP and BSP, he said one was family oriented and another was casteist and added that the BJP’s effort would be to take the state ahead on the path of development.

“Our effort will be to ensure that the benefit of central schemes reaches the needy,” he said.

To a question about BJP’s chief ministerial candidate, he said it would be decided by the central leadership.

“Our formula is simple ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’,” he said.

He alleged that the SP government has failed on all fronts and law and order situation was very poor in the state.

“People are feeling insecure. This government is ignoring farmers. Situation in Bundelkhand is grave and we are concerned whether the relief measures announced by the Centre will be passed on to farmers by this government which is steeped in corruption,” he said.

Maurya said the mere slogan of ‘Uttam Pradesh’ would not suffice.

“For that, an ‘Uttam’ government is required. People have witnessed corruption when BSP was in power as also the failures of the SP government,” he said.

To a query, Maurya said there were criminal cases against him but all of these were politically motivated.

“I will not tolerate if a BJP worker is harassed. I will fight against it,” he said.