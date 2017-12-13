Rama Setu: Mystery behind the Land Bridge revealed?

Dec 13: The Hindu religious myth goes that that the Ram Setu, the land bridge is constructed by Lord Rama in which monkeys who fought for him joined which is part of the epic ‘Ramayana’. Giving the myth a scientific twist is the latest revelation by Science Channel owned by Discovery Communication.

The TV show that was recently aired clearly describes that that the stone in the satellite image are sitting on something the oceanographers call a shoal or sandbar and it not natural but man made.

Are the ancient Hindu myths of a land bridge connecting India and Sri Lanka true? Scientific analysis suggests they are. #WhatonEarth pic.twitter.com/EKcoGzlEET — Science Channel (@ScienceChannel) December 11, 2017

“The rocks on top of the sand actually predate the sand, so there is more to this story,” said Chelsea Rose, historical archaeologist and adjunct faculty member at Southern Oregon University.

While the sandbar is only 4,000 years old, the rocks on top of it are 7,000 years old, the show says.

While those contesting it say that it is a naturally formed chain of lime shoals. It is a 30-km-long limestone shoals that stretches from Pamban Island near Rameshwaram in South India to Mannar Island off the northern coast of Sri Lanka.

The whole issue of Ram Setu is mysterious and that makes us talk about it even more!

“This isn’t simple sandbar, there are objects that haven’t been eroded away,” says a scientist in the show. “There are stone that have been brought from far and set on top of the sand bar in the island chain. How these stones got here is a mystery,” he says.

These results suggest the structure in the satellite image is not natural but built by humans. Some scholars believe the ancient text referred to a time 5000 years ago.

At this point in history, building such a long bridge would have been a super human achievement,” the show says.

But Hindu mythological text in the Ramayana claims that the Ram Setu Bridge was constructed under the guidance of Lord Rama.