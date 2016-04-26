Ramakrishna Math chief critical

April 26, 2016

Kolkata, April 26: Swami Atmasthanandaji Maharaj, president of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission Belur Math, has turned critical.

A press release issued by the Math on Monday, the first such in recent times said that Maharaj has been undergoing treatment at the Ramakrishna Seva Pratishthan in the city for over a year due to old-age related ailments.

Recently he had fever owing to infection in chest and urinary tract.

“A team of specialist doctors is monitoring his health condition which is now critical” the release said.

