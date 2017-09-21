Raman Singh grants Rs 269 crore for construction, development works in Dantewada district

Dantewada/Chhattisgarh, September 21: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh on Thursday granted Rs. 269 crore for construction and development purposes in Dantewada district.

Singh, while addressing a ceremony earlier in the day, said that at least 24,000 families will receive well-constructed houses worth more than Rs. 45 crore, under the Prime Minister’s Housing Scheme.

The Chief Minister later distributed materials to beneficiaries under various government schemes.

Raman Singh also said that he plans to construct hostels and school for students in 18 different places of the Dantewada district, worth Rs. 36 crore.

The Chief Minister also visited the famous Danteshwari Temple in the district terming himself as the first head of the state to seek the goddess’ blessing.

Most of the developments for Dantewada will be undertaken by the Chief Minister’s office, while the construction of houses and schools will be under the District Mineral Trust Fund. (ANI)