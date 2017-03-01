DU student duo file PIL against policemen who assaulted students in Ramjas college campus

NewDelhi , March. 1: Students from Delhi University’s law department on Wednesday approached the Delhi high court for action against policemen who allegedly assaulted students and journalists at Ramjas college during a protest.

Two of Delhi University law students Tarun Narang and Deepak Joshi have filed a public interest litigation (PIL) which is likely to come up for hearing this week.

The PIL seeks to formation of an independent committee of senior Delhi Police officials to investigate what led to massive protests in Delhi University last week.

It also demanded that police lodge cases under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) (assaulting a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) against the Police officers.

This development comes in the backdrop of unrest in Delhi University, following disruption of an event themed ‘Cultures of Protest,’ at Ramjas College.

A ‘Tiranga’ march was organised by the ABVP on Monday, to invoke nationalist sentiments on the campus.

The students of Delhi University students yesterday staged a protest against the ABVP at the SGTB Khalsa College, in the North Campus.

Last week, the All India Students Association (AISA) and the ABVP engaged into a scuffle over cancellation of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Umar Khalid’s talk at Delhi University’s Ramjas College. (ANI)