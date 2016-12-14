Rana Daggubati turned 32: Celebs wish ‘Baahubali’ Rana on his birthday

Mumbai, Dec 14 : As actor Rana Daggubati turned 32 on Wednesday, a string of film celebrities led by megastar Amitabh Bachchan, wished the “Baahubali: The Begnning” star a stellar year.

Actors including Abhishek, Taapsee and Rakulpreet Singh among many others have wished a year full of happiness and “to grow even stronger”. Here’s what the celebrities have to say:

Amitabh Bachchan: Happy Birthday to Bahubali Rana Daggubati… Happiness always.

Allu Arjun: Many many happy returns of the day Fireeeee (my nick name for him) Rana Daggubati.

Abhishek Bachchan: Happy birthday to the big man! Rana Daggubati, have a stellar year brother.

Taapsee Pannu: Happy happy birthday to the man whose heart is as big as his biceps! May you grow stronger big man Rana Daggubati.

Sidharth: Happy birthday Rana Daggubati Big year coming up. All the best always my friend.

Rakul Preet: Happy birthday to the craziest Rana Daggubati! More power to you! May you grow bigger (not in size) all the happiness to you.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Wishing an absolute sweetheart, the most caring, warm not to forget a total stud Rana Daggubati a very happy birthday. God bless.

Sudheer Babu: Happy birthday Tarzan Rana Daggubati wish you super good luck for the year.