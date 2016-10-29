Ranbir Kapoor clarifies his ‘mauke pe chauka’ comment

Mumbai, Oct 29: Actor Ranbir Kapoor has clarified a comment he made on Ae Dil Hai Mushkil co-star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan during an interview and said he respects her.

While talking about the intimate scenes between him and Aishwarya in the film, Ranbir apparently said in a radio interview that he felt shy, so much so that his hands used to shiver and he was hesitant to even touch her cheeks.

He then added that Aishwarya asked him to do it properly,reminding him that they were acting at the end of the day.

“Tabhi maine socha, kabhi aisa mauka milega nahi, so maine bhimauke pe chauka maar diya!” Ranbir said.

Now, in a statement, the actor has said that his comments”in a radio interview were taken in a bad taste,” though he has not mentioned the particular statement. The statement says he is hurt about how a candid conversation has been blown out of context and sensationalised into headlines and stories.

“Aishwarya is such a superb actor and a also a family friend. She’s one of India’s most talented and respected women. I will be forever grateful to her for her contribution to Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. I could not have disrespected her like that!” the 34-year-old actor said.