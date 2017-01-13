Ranji Trophy final: Gujarat need another 265 to create history

Indore, Jan. 13: Gujarat, who are eyeing their first Ranji Trophy title, would be keeping their fingers crossed and their hopes high when they would come to bat on the final day of the ongoing final against Mumbai here at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, needing another 265 runs to create history.

After being set a target of 312, the Parthiv Patel-led side finished Day Four at 47/0 when umpires decided to end the game early due to bad light. Openers Priyank Panchal (34) and Samit Gohel (8) were at the crease at stumps on Friday.

Earlier, Abhishek Nayar’s late burst of 91, which included five sixes and five fours, along with vital contributions from Shreyas Iyer (82), Aditya Tare (69), and Suryakumar Yadav (49), propelled Mumbai to 411. For Mumbai, the last two wickets put on 85 runs, with the Nayar scoring majority of it.

Chasing the target and eyeing to win the 83rd edition of the coveted trophy,Gujarat, who have been guilty of indulging in negative strategies for almost two complete days came out with a positive intent with their batters scoring freely and not letting off the loose deliveries. Specially, Panchal, who drove good deliveries beautifully into the off-side and kept the scoreboard ticking.

What would be more encouraging for Gujarat is that all they need is a draw to clinch the title, while Mumbai, which has won the coveted trophy 41 times, need ten wickets to retain the trophy. (ANI)