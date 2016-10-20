Ranji Trophy Group B: Delhi bundled out for 90, Karnataka take 41-run lead

Kolkata, Oct 20: Poor batting display by Delhi saw them being skittled out for a paltry 90 before Karnataka batsmen applied themselves much better to take a 41-run lead in their Ranji Trophy cricket tie at the Eden Gardens here on Thursday.

At stumps, Karanataka were 131/3 in 52 overs with Nair (three not out) and nightwatchman Abhimanyu Mithun (seven not out) at the crease.

This is Delhi’s lowest total against Karnakata in Ranji Trophy matches.

On a good track, which aided the spinners, Delhi failed to display the temperament as Rishabh Pant (24) and Dhruv Shorey (24) were the top-scorers for the capital side.

For Karnataka, pacer Sreenath Aravind returned figures of 4/12 with off-spinner Krishnappa Gowtham making the most of the track and accounting for three of the Delhi batters (3/26).

After being put in to bat by Karnataka, Delhi’s downslide started as early as in the first over, opener Unmukt Chand falling plumb in front to Aravind in only his fourth delivery.

Gambhir soon departed after playing 16 balls for just 2. This time Nair taking the southpaw at short mid-on while he was trying to pull Aravind. The rest followed suit without adding to much to the total.

Karnataka though did not show any such jitters while batting. Openers Mayank Agarwal (56) and Ravikumar Samarth (53) notching up fifties before Vikas Tokas took both the wickets.

Robin Uthappa (5) did not last long as he was sent back to the pavilion by Pawal Suyal.

Making a comeback after a bout of Chikungunya, India frontline pacer Ishant Sharma returned wicket-less and bowled just 10 overs in four short spells.

Brief scores: Delhi 90 all out (Rishab Pant 24, D Shorey 24; S Aravind 4/12), Karnataka 131/3 (Mayank Agarwal 56, R Samarth 53; Vikas Tokas 2/35)

–IANS