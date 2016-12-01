Ranji Trophy: Rain Controlled third day’s play between Delhi, Vidarbha

Chennai, Dec 1: Rain played spoilsport on the third day of the Ranji trophy cricket match between Delhi and Vidarbha at the Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College of Engineering Ground here on Thursday.

Delhi scored 250/8 on the second day, taking their lead to 67 runs with Manan Sharma (82) and Vikas Tokas (28) were at the crease when umpires called off the day’s play.

In Patiala, Karnataka scored 168/5, taking their lead to 9 runs against Saurashtra at the end of the third day at the Dhruve Pandove Stadium.

Kaunain Abbas (62) and Shreyas Gopal (15) were at the crease when umpires disloged the bails for the day.

For Saurashtra, Kamlesh Makvana scalped three wickets while Jay Chauhan took two wickets.

In Vizianagaram, Assam scored 269/5, taking their lead to 79 runs against Jharkhand on the third day of the Group B match at the Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex.

Sibsankar Roy (80) was at the crease at the end of the day’s play.

For Jharkhand, Ajay Yadav scalped two wickets while spinner Shabaz Nadeem took one.

In Nagpur, Bengal scored 433/8, swelling their lead to 303 runs against against Mumbai on the third day of the Ranji Trophy match at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground.

Pragyan Ojha (30) and Amit Kuila (18) were at the crease when umpires called off the day’s play.

Resuming the day at 198/3, Sudip Chatterjee (130) and Manoj Tiwary (169) forged a 271-run partnership for the fourth wicket before Chatterjee was sent back to the pavilion by spinner Abhishek Nayar in the 125th over.

A few overs later, Tiwary was also got run out with 356 runs on the board. His 466-ball knock was laced with 22 boundaries and one six.

For Mumbai, Dhawal Kulkarni scalped four wickets for 108 runs while Nayar took two wickets for 70 runs.

–IANS